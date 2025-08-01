Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,709.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

