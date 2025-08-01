Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

UJAN opened at $41.01 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

