Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.58 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 830.0%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

