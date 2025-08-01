Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,448,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,008 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 451,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000.

Shares of DFP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

