Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2,070.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 207,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $437.41 million, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

