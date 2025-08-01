Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $18.59 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.