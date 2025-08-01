Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $84.44 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.