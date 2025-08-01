Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,924 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 147.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,367,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,124 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 53.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.