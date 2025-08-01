Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,040 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BLE stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.