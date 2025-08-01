Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

