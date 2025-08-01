Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 97,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

