Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

