Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,914 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,133.68. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

