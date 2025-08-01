Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

KRC stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

