Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. NOV has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.