Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,199,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after buying an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $93,287,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,096,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

