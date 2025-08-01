Evercore ISI Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $97.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

