Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $289.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $279.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $278.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.45. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

