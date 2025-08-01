Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 175,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

