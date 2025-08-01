Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

