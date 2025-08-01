Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

