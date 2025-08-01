Foster & Motley Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.4%

CCS stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

