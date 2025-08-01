Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $994,000 in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 8.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 1.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Sanmina by 33,358.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SANM opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

