Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,323 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

