Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 9,017.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRK

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,372 shares of company stock worth $9,451,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.