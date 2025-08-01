Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,471,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 522,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.