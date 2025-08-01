Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

EWT opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

