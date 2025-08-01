Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

