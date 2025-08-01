Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.