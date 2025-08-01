Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 654,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 87,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.