Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

