FY2028 EPS Estimate for H2O America Decreased by Analyst

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O America in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for H2O America’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTO. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on H2O America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on H2O America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

H2O America Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. H2O America has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of H2O America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H2O America by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H2O America by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of H2O America by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. H2O America’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

