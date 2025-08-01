GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WGS. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get GeneDx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WGS stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Research analysts forecast that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,649.67. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 111.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.