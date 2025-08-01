Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Geopark were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Geopark in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Geopark by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Geopark by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Geopark by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th.

Geopark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Geopark Ltd has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.72.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geopark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

