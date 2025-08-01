Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

