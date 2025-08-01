Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IWF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day moving average of $394.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

