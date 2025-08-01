Glassman Wealth Services Sells 402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 134,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 100,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

