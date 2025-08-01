Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3,111.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.