Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $60,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

