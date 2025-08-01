Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gray Media by 157.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Media by 638.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Media during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Benchmark dropped their target price on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Gray Media Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gray Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Media

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

