Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 0.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $293.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.