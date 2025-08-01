Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $214,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. EQT comprises about 0.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 896,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,321,000 after buying an additional 129,917 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.79 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

