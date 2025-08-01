Gruss & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $51.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

