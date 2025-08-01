GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,178 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of QCR worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

