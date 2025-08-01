GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,517,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 595,684 shares during the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -5.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

