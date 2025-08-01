GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 106,855 Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 247.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 106,855 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Kearny Financial worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $382.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.76%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

