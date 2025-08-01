GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gray Media by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Media by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 357,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Media Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Gray Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

