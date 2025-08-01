GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 659.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,043 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6,181.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $15.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 100.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

