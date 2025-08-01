GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. City State Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

