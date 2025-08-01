GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2,231.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Price Performance

NFBK stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Northfield Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

